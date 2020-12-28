LCAF and Cary C. Banks Music present “Publishing and Copyrighting Music” on Jan. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation:

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) is proud to partner with Cary C. Banks Music, LLC to offer “Publishing and Copyrighting Music” on January 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. This is the first in a series of four professional development opportunities which will be offered quarterly to Lubbock musicians beginning in 2021. Subsequent workshops will cover: marketing, venue relationships and booking, and financial management of a music career

Banks’ workshop will focus on the complex task of publishing and copyrighting music. Banks, a member of the Maines Brothers Band, instructor at South Plains College and member of the West Texas Walk of Fame, will share his expertise in this phase of music production with the attendees as well as the LLC process.

As a recently designated Texas Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office, Lubbock fosters a music industry conducive to the professional development of local and state-wide musicians through workshops and other educational opportunities. This certification is earned by communities who have a strong history of music and are striving to support their local music industries which includes musicians, venues, music services and music media.



To acquire the Zoom call information, please email stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org.

About Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is the official liaison between the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock arts community. Through its efforts in creating a thriving cultural community, LCAF serves as a resource for artists and collaborates with partners to grow and promote Lubbock as a destination for the arts. For more information contact Stacy Keith at stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org

(News release from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation)