LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation:

The City of Lubbock and Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation are pleased to announce the availability of Americans Relief Act Funding (ARPA) through a new grant program targeted to organizations and professionals in the arts, music and performance industry. ARPA funding may be used to make up lost income due to COVID-19 closures.

The arts industry in Lubbock lost approximately $5.8 million in income due to cancelled performances, events and festivals. Through this program, generously made available through the City of Lubbock, $950,000 in funds will be awarded. This program will be administered by the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and may be used as financial assistance to move forward from the negative economic impact of the pandemic.

Funds will be open to full-time artists and part-time artists, as well as both non-profit and for-profit arts businesses. Priority will be given to those who have not previously received any aid from other relief programs.

Applications are currently open. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2022. To apply, applicants may visit the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation’s website to register and apply for the funding. Alternate language options are available once on the site — a language other than English may be selected.

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation exists to cultivate and champion the arts in Lubbock and is proud to work in collaboration with the City of Lubbock to administer these grant funds. The grant process will walk applicants through how to apply and how to receive funds if approved.

About Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation is the official liaison between the City of Lubbock and the Lubbock arts community. Through its efforts in creating a thriving cultural community, LCAF serves as a resource for artists and collaborates with partners to grow and promote Lubbock as a destination for the arts. For more information contact Stacy Keith at stacy@lubbockculturalarts.org

(Photo provided in a press release by the LCAF)

(Press release from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation)