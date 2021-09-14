LCDLA says private information released to the public after software switch

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

On August 1, 2021, Lubbock County switched computer software from Ki-Corp to Tyler Technologies. On September 10, 2021 it was discovered that during this switch hundreds of individuals’ data was made available to the public. This data includes information on individuals who have had criminal cases expunged or non-disclosure orders signed in their criminal case. This breach affected cases at all levels and in all courts in Lubbock County.

While members of Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (“LCDLA”) are doing everything they can to locate and inform the affected individuals, the numbers are just too many to process in a timely manner. Some individuals’ data have been removed from the public access system, while other individuals’ data are still available.

LCDLA advises all individuals who have ever had a case expunged or had a non-disclosure in a criminal case in Lubbock County to check the system. You can do so by going to the following website and searching your name in both the “Jail Search” and “Smart Search” tabs.

https://publicrecords.lubbockcounty.gov/Portal/

If there is a case showing that should be expunged or has a non-disclosure filed in it, inform your attorney, or contact Lubbock County as soon as possible to resolve this issue.

Although this is not a breach related to LCDLA, we are taking the extraordinary step of informing the public due to the enormity and seriousness of this breach by Lubbock County. We encourage anyone affected to contact the office of the County Judge to discuss resolution of any ongoing issues.