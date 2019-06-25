LCDLA to host reading of the Declaration of Independence, Bill of Rights on July 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association:

To honor America and the freedoms we all enjoy, and to celebrate the significance of Independence Day, members of the Lubbock Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (LCDLA) will gather on the steps of the Lubbock County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 3, for a formal reading of the United States Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. This year, the ceremony will include a selection of patriotic music. The public is encouraged to attend. The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers groups affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association (TCDLA).

About LCDLA

LCDLA, an organization of about 120 Lubbock area attorneys, was formed in 1980 and is dedicated to defending the freedoms expressed in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

