LCHS Spanish Club members to present chairs to Midland-Odessa shooting survivors

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Lubbock-Cooper High School Spanish Club members will present Midland-Odessa mass shooting survivor Anderson Davis and her twin brother Rhett with matching chairs at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Davis was 17 months old at the time of the late August shooting, the youngest victim. She was wounded when the vehicle she, her twin brother, and her mother were in was struck by a bullet. She was transported to UMC Health System in Lubbock where she underwent a successful emergency surgery.

When setting community service goals during their early September meeting, student members of the LCHS Spanish Club expressed concern for the young child and a desire to assist her family in some way. Together, they decided to host the “Change for Anderson” coin drive, a week-long fundraiser through which students and employees were asked to donate spare change. Donations included a significant contribution from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD Police Department. At the close of the fundraiser, the Spanish Club had raised $507. Members used this money to purchase two matching, monogrammed chairs for Davis and her brother.

Spanish Club sponsor Josi Dela Garza contacted Davis’ mother, Kelby Davis, to notify her of the fundraiser and arrange delivery of the chairs. Instead, the Davis family decided to travel to Lubbock-Cooper High School to personally meet the Spanish Club sponsor and student members and express their gratitude. The meeting and presentation of the chairs will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, November 15 at Lubbock-Cooper High School (910 Woodrow Road).

Student Spanish Club members, sponsor, and members of the Davis family will be available for interviews during this time. Media representatives are asked to check in at the Lubbock-Cooper High School front office and present a government-issued form of identification.

