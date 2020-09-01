LCISD confirms high school student positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Tuesday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD superintendent Keith Bryant confirmed in a letter to parents and staff that a female student in the 10th grade tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

Read the full letter from Bryant below:

Lubbock-Cooper High School Parents and Staff,

Lubbock-Cooper ISD has been notified that a female student in 10th grade who attends Lubbock-Cooper High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lubbock-Cooper High School has been deeply sanitized and the City of Lubbock Health Department has been notified per TEA guidelines. All LCISD employees and students are instructed to continue to follow Texas Governor’s Orders and CDC guidelines and recommendations and to practice social distancing.

Based on the information that we have gathered, it has been determined that the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone possibly exposed to the student on campus is September 13, 2020. If any students or staff members have been identified as known close contacts, these individuals have been contacted directly by campus or district administrators.

Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, review and follow the TEA Health Planning Guidelines regarding close contact (see below), and contact your primary care physician if you notice COVID-19 symptoms. If you notice the development of symptoms, please also notify the campus as soon as possible.

Lubbock-Cooper ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for our student, and for continued health amongst our Pirate families. If you have any questions regarding the health status of our school community, please contact the Lubbock-Cooper High School nurse. If you have any questions about COVID-19 as it relates to your health, please contact your primary care physician.

Sincerely,

Keith Bryant

Superintendent of Schools