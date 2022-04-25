LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock-Cooper ISD notified parents on Monday that a toy gun was brought to school by a student at Laura Bush Middle School.

“No students or staff were threatened or endangered,” LCISD said. “The toy featured a brightly colored attachment intended to hold water beads, and the toy was not altered in any way to make it appear to be a real firearm.”

The following is the Lubbock-Cooper ISD statement to parents:

This afternoon, a Laura Bush Middle School teacher became aware of a toy gun brought to school by a student. The toy gun was confiscated immediately and campus administrators began an investigation into the situation.

At no time did the student brandish the toy in a threatening manner or attempt to convince others that the toy was a real weapon. The toy featured a brightly colored attachment intended to hold water beads, and the toy was not altered in any way to make it appear to be a real firearm.

While the item in question was a toy and not a firearm, and no students or staff were threatened or endangered, weapons-related offenses (including toy weapons) are not tolerated by Lubbock-Cooper ISD. The district cannot share further details of the incident or any resulting disciplinary action due to confidentiality laws, but please know that safety remains the utmost priority of Lubbock-Cooper ISD.