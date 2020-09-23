LCISD’s New Hope Academy additions to be dedicated on Thursday, Sept. 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock-Cooper ISD:

Lubbock-Cooper ISD will dedicate additions to New Hope Academy, the district’s alternative high school campus, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 at 12011 Kenosha Avenue.



Opened in 2016, New Hope Academy was designed for high school juniors and seniors who prefer a non-traditional learning environment. Students are able to learn at their own pace in a unique, creative, and individualized atmosphere.

Additions to the campus include two classrooms, a testing room, a student lounge, a teacher collaborative workspace, and administrative offices.

(News release from the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District)