LCS student selected into 2020 ATSSB All-State Band

With great excitement, Lubbock Christian School is pleased to announce that student Brooke Wright has been selected as a member of the 2020 ATSSB All-State Band.

The Association of Texas Small School Bands has announced the selection of the 2020 ATSSB All-State Band. More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in twenty-two different regions for a place in their respective all-region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held this past weekend across the state and only 280 of these 2,288 students were selected for all-state honors.

Brooke Wright, a member of the Lubbock Christian High School Band, was selected as a member of this band. She was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels. Wright is a private student of Kim Hudson and plays the flute at school under the direction of Charlie Parrish, who is a member of the Association of Texas Small School Bands, a 1175-member group of band directors in class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A high schools in Texas. This is her first time to perform as a member of the ATSSB All-State Band

The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in San Antonio, Texas, February 12- 15 and will present a concert beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Lila Cockrell Theatre of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

Dr. David F. Wilborn (Texas A&M University) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Concert Band which will premier Scherzito, After Gustav Holst by Christopher Lowry, winner of the 2020 ATSSB Composition Competition. Eugene Corporon (North Texas State University) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Symphonic Band. Paul Harshman (University of Washington) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Jazz Ensemble which will perform at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2019, in the Convention Center Hemisfair Ballroom 1.

As the oldest private school in the greater Lubbock area, Lubbock Christian School (LCS) began serving families in 1954. The initial classes on the current campus were held in 1958, and the Class of 1965 was the first to graduate from Lubbock Christian High School. No church governs or subsidizes Lubbock Christian School, although the school was founded and is directed by members of Churches of Christ. LCS offers classes for Pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. The school is fully accredited through AdvancEd and the Texas Private School Accreditation Commission (TEPSAC), which is fully approved and recognized by the Texas Education Agency. LCS welcomes families of all faiths and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin.

