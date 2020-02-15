LCS student’s artwork to be on display at the state capitol in Austin

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Christian School:

Lubbock Christian School is pleased to announce that student, Matthew Montanez, has been selected to have his artwork entitled Everybody is Here displayed in the state capitol in celebration of National Youth Art Month.

Matthew’s artwork was selected to be part of the Texas Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month State Capitol Exhibit. This exhibit showcases Pre-K through 12th grade works of art from across the state of Texas. Student art from 61 school districts will be exhibited in two Austin locations: the Lower Rotunda at the State Capitol from March 1 – 7, and the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum from March 8 – 28, 2020.

A special awards program and reception will be held on Sunday, March 22 at the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin for everyone whose art was selected for display.

