LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 8000 block of County Road 6920 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sunday night August 21, 2022.



Upon arriving at the resident, the female, identified as 53 year-old, Teresa Butler Thomas, refused to cooperate or communicate with the deputies. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was then dispatched to assist.



The SWAT team eventually entered the home at around 2:15 a.m. and took Teresa Thomas

into custody without incident.

(End press release.)