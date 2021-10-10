LCSO: 1 hospitalized, 1 detained in shooting near Lubbock Saturday evening

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Saturday evening just outside the Lubbock city limits.

According to a news release from LCSO, the shooting was reported around 10:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of 94th Street.

One person was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with unspecified injuries.

Deputies detained a person of interest in connection to the shooting, LCSO said.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by authorities.

