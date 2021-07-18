LCSO announces funeral services for Sgt. Josh Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced funeral services for Sgt. Josh Bartlett, who was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

According to a social media post by the LCSO, services will take place on Thursday and Friday.



A visitation for law enforcement officials only will be held on Thursday, July 22 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. It’s located at 5740 19th Street.

The memorial service will take place at Trinity Church at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23. The church is located at 7002 Canton Avenue.

Sgt. Bartlett will then be laid to rest at Resthaven Memorial Park.