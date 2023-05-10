LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s arrested 37-year-old Angel Joslee Salonga, who led deputies on a chase after driving the wrong way on the east loop, according to a press release.

It began at 9:47 p.m., when a LCSO deputy noticed a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes of East Loop 289 and 50th Street.

According to LCSO, the deputy attempted a traffic stop. But the driver, Salonga, would not stop, so a pursuit began.

Salonga finally came to a stop and was confronted by deputies at Loop 289 and Fremont Avenue. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, the press release said.

Her charges were for Reckless Driving, and Evading in a Motor Vehicle. LCSO said the investigation was ongoing.