LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 09:30 am on 2-15-22, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of North County Road 1300 in regards to a domestic disturbance call.

Upon arrival deputies determined that the owner of the residence Patricia Lynn Mills (DOB: 11/12/45), had been assaulted by her grandson, Kit Kaiden Abram (DOB: 9/30/99) the previous night.

This led to an altercation between Kit and his brother Dallas Austin Delmere (DOB: 4/14/95.) During the altercation, Dallas entered a residence without permission and subsequently shot Kit one time. Kit was treated at UMC for non-life threatening injuries.

Dallas was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The investigation into the altercation on the night of February 14th is on going and any and all appropriate charges will be filed.

Dallas Austin Delmere (Photo provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center)

400 block of North County Road 130 (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

