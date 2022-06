LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a large house fire Wednesday evening near East Erskine Street and County Road 3000, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the call came in at 8:20 p.m. According to LCSO, Idalou Fire and Roosevelt Fire responded. South Plains Co-op was called in due to multiple downed power lines.

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

(Nexstar/Staff)

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Thursday. No injuries were reported, according to LCSO.