LUBBOCK, Texas — Crews responded to a large grass fire just northwest of Shallowater late Monday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer.

LCSO said deputies first responded at 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of FM 179 and FM 1729. Shallowater and West Carlisle Fire Department responded. The Shallowater Fire Department responded again at approximately 2:00 a.m. after getting a call that the fire reignited, according to LCSO.

Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that as of Tuesday morning, the cause of the fire was not known.

(Lubbock, Texas) – At approximately 10:20 PM, July 4, 2022, deputies responded to 13530 N FM 179-N CR 1300 in reference to a large grass fire. Shallowater Fire Department and Carlisle Fire Department responded.

A second call came in at approximately 2:00 AM, stating the fire had rekindled and was burning again. Shallowater Fire Department responded. The cause of the fire is still unknown.