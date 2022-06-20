LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was injured and taken to the hospital after a crash at Parkway Drive and Idalou road late Sunday night.

LCSO said the crash happened at 10:15 p.m. According to LCSO, the deputy was responding to a call when her patrol unit left the road and overturned on an embankment, landing on it’s top.

The deputy was able to climb out of the unit, LCSO said. She was taken to University Medical Center, and was “home resting comfortably,” as of Monday morning, according to LCSO.

Authorities said no other vehicles or property were involved. The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene, according to LCSO.

LCSO said the investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning.