LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders get unexpected calls every day, but one call back in July made an operator and sergeant at Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office really put their heads together.

LCSO awarded the two employees with employee of the month for the patience and tenacity they showed when they got a call that wasn’t easy to respond to.

On July 10, communications operator, Toye Harmon answered a 911 call that was different than usual. All the man on the other line said was “I’m deaf, can’t walk, haven’t eaten or drank. Help.”

“I could just tell by his voice of how he sounded that he truly needed the help,” Harmon said.

The man called on a phone that didn’t have service, so Harmon didn’t have a pinned location she could use to find him.

“I kept refreshing to try to get a more exact location,” Harmon said.

But Harmon was able to track the general area the man was in and LCSO Sergeant Greg Treharne went out to search for him.

“I could tell how serious she felt about this call and how much we needed to work on it,” Treharne said. “I just knew by the way she was telling me information and her dedication to this call that I need to keep going on my end until we exhausted all possibilities.”

Harmon stayed on the phone with the person who was in distress and listened for Treharne’s siren through the phone until she was sure he had made it to the man’s home.

“He started knocking at the door and then that’s when I really knew that he was there,” Harmon said.

LCSO said it took about forty minutes, but they found him and got him medical assistance immediately.

Treharne and Harmon’s teamwork earned them both employee of the month on Monday. They said that while this call brought some challenges, they really saw how well they worked together.

“I think the unsung heroes are operators that nobody ever gets to see and they kind of take for granted because they don’t show up there on scene and they’re doing about 90% of the work just trying to get us there,” Treharne said.

Treharne said that while they were able to get the man to EMS, he doesn’t know the end of the story. He said moving onto the next call without getting to know how things ended up, is just part of the job.