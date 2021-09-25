LCSO employee asks to attend ransomware training in Alabama

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office requested to attend a training course on ransomware at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Alabama, according to the County Commissioner’s Court meeting agenda. The course is scheduled to start October 11 and end October 15.

The training includes an overview of the challenges faced with ransomware nationwide and the role of law enforcement investigations after ransomware attacks occur.

Several notable ransomware attacks have occurred in the last year, including one in September 2020 when Tyler Technologies – the company responsible for Lubbock County’s software system – was hit with a ransomware attack.

The County Commissioner’s Court will decide to approve or deny the trip and training during their regular meeting Monday, September 27.