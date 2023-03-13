LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced that four people were injured after a series of shootings on Monday.

LCSO said authorities were called at 4:44 p.m. for shots fired at a game room near 92nd Street and Avenue P. Officials initially reported that two people were shot, and later said a third victim was found at the same location.

Authorities also responded to an incident at 110th Street and Avenue P. LCSO told EverythingLubbock.com that it was related to the shooting on 92nd Street.

Later in the evening, the Slaton Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting at the Allsup’s Convenience Store. Slaton PD initially said this was “an isolated incident,” however the Sherrif’s Office confirmed it was related to earlier shootings.

“We would like to remind the public there is no danger to the public, the suspect is in custody,” LCSO stated in a press release.

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

LCSO said names of the suspect and victims would be released as investigators learn more details. According to LCSO, the investigation was still “very active.”

After further investigation it appears there were four victims in today’s shooting.

A third victim who was shot at the same location of 9103 Ave P was driven to the hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived.

While deputies were on scene, they were notified of another shooting with a fourth victim at 1402 N. HWY 84 Frontage Rd also related to the same incident.

We would like to remind the public there is no danger to the Public, the suspect is in custody.

As we learn more about the incident, we will send out updates including the names of the victims and of the suspect.

This is still a very active investigation.

