LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash that occurred on East Highway 62/82 and North FM 400 around 9:15 a.m. on Monday.

Westbound lanes of 62/82 were down to one lane and N. FM 400 was closed, LCSO said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and LCSO were on scene and asked the public to avoid the area. Check back for updates.