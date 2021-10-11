LCSO identifies man arrested in South Lubbock shooting

[image of David Jester provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office identified a man arrested over the weekend for a South Lubbock shooting that left one person with serious injuries, according to LCSO.

LCSO identified the man as David Jester, 45.

According to LCSO, the victim, Michael Quilantan, was in stable condition Monday.

Read the full statement from LCSO below for more information:

(Lubbock, Texas) The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a service Saturday October 09, 2021, for shots fired in the 1300 block of 94th Street.

The initial investigation indicates that an argument between family members occurred. Deputies located 28-year-old Michael Quilantan with a gunshot wound. Taken into custody was 45-year-old David Jester and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.