LCSO investigates Thursday night aggravated assault

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. yesterday December 9, 2021.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at 15001 CR 3100. Upon arrival deputies discovered one individual had been shot suffering minor injuries to his hand and arm.

The suspect 46-year-old Melissa Brillhart was arrested for aggravated assault of a family member.

The victim was treated and cleared on scene by EMS.

This case remains under investigation