LCSO investigates Tuesday afternoon shot-fired call near Reese campus, no arrests

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shots fired call that came in at approximately 3:40 p.m.

On November 16, 2021, deputies responded to N. FM 179 and CR 6500 to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the caller who stated an individual on a bicycle wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack had fired multiple rounds.

Deputies did locate a bicycle and determined the suspect was possibly now on foot. A short time later deputies received information that an individual was seen jumping a fence by Cagle Steak Restaurant.

Reese Campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution while the search continued.

An individual fitting the description was located in the vicinity of CR 1330 out in a field.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

No injuries were reported.

We will share more information when available.

