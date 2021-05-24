LCSO investigating Monday stabbing, suspect in custody

[The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was on-scene after reports of a stabbing in Shallowater/ Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Monday around 3:40 p.m. at 8130 County Road 5850.

LCSO took 47-year-old Chet Crawford into custody for the incident. He has two active warrants for assault domestic violence.

Crawford was previously arrested in June 2019 for aggravated assault.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was still unknown as of 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Read the full press release from LCSO below.

(Lubbock, TX) – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responds to a stabbing at 8130

and CR 5850.

At Approximately 3:40; today May 24, deputies responded to a call for service of a

stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located one male with multiple stab wounds. EMS

arrived on scene, transported the male victim to a near by hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect was at nearby residence. Lubbock County

Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team responded to the scene to immediately begin searching for

the suspect.

The suspect 47-year-old Chet Crawford was located and taken into custody without

incident. Crawford was transported to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. Once

cleared he will be transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center for two active

warrants of Assault Domestic Violence.

Currently, we do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is on-going.