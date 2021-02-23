LCSO looking for missing 73-year-old Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing 73-year-old Rita Bruce who was last seen Saturday at approximately 10am, February 20, driving a Silver 2013 Chevy Captiva, Texas license plate MLM8722, unknown direction of travel.

Rita is described as a white female 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rita Bruce contact the Lubbock County

Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1600 or call 911.