LCSO makes statement on crash north of Slaton

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 3:30 PM on December 2, 2019, deputies responded to an accident on Golf Course Road North of Slaton.

When deputies arrived, they located a single vehicle that had gone off the Horseshoe Bend Canyon. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, who was then able to climb up safely. He was transported by EMS to the hospital.

At this time, we do not know the extent of his injuries.

We are asking the public to avoid the area as crews work to repair the guardrail.

At this time, we have nothing further.

(This is a news release from LCSO)