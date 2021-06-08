LCSO: Man arrested Tuesday afternoon following pursuit with sheriff’s deputies

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

On June 8, 2021, at approximately 1400 hours [2:00 p.m.], while on patrol Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a green color passenger car in the area of 42nd Street and Avenue N for a traffic violation. The vehicle failed to stop, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.



The pursuit travelled through the city to the South Loop, around to the West Loop and 34th Street. The vehicle came to a stop in the 5500 block of 34th Street, where units were able to safely block in the vehicle.



The suspect 49-year-old Daniel Loa was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of substance PG 1, and possession of drug paraphernalia.



The incident is still under investigation.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(News release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office)