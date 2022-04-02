LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer firefighters battled a structure fire north of Shallowater late Friday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. in the 17900 block of North County Road 1400.

An EverythingLubbock.com photographer said the blaze appeared to have destroyed one structure and threatened another.

LCSO said the residence appeared unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

The Shallowater, New Deal and Abernathy Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.