LCSO officers confront armed man south of Shallowater

Local News

Update: the standoff ended late Tuesday afternoon

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “domestic violence” situation Tuesday at about 3:00 pm in the 7400 block of County Road 6100 (south of Shallowater). An armed man held off officers.

The LCSO said there was a 12-year-old boy in the house with the armed man. LCSO said the boy did not appear to be injured.

EMS was called as a precaution and neighbors were evacuated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Kelly Rowe provided an update. He said officers used tear gas to get the man subdued. He said the 12-year-old was not harmed, and EMS treated the man for the effects of the tear gas. Charges were pending.

Rowe said during the initial domestic violence incident, a woman was injured and taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

The name of the suspect was not yet released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss