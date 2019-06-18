LCSO officers confront armed man south of Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “domestic violence” situation Tuesday at about 3:00 pm in the 7400 block of County Road 6100 (south of Shallowater). An armed man held off officers.

The LCSO said there was a 12-year-old boy in the house with the armed man. LCSO said the boy did not appear to be injured.

EMS was called as a precaution and neighbors were evacuated.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Kelly Rowe provided an update. He said officers used tear gas to get the man subdued. He said the 12-year-old was not harmed, and EMS treated the man for the effects of the tear gas. Charges were pending.

Rowe said during the initial domestic violence incident, a woman was injured and taken to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

The name of the suspect was not yet released.