The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — At approximately 10:37 PM on March 30, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a possible theft in progress at the 400 block of East Woodrow RD.

The reporting party described a White Ford 150 pickup pulling a trailer actively loading lumber from a jobsite. Upon deputies arrival the driver of the vehicle began to flee westbound on E. Woodrow Rd. The driver continued northbound on HWY 87 from E. Woodrow Road before losing control of his vehicle. The driver attempted to cross Interstate 27 at a high rate of speed causing the driver to lose control hitting the center median divider.

(Nexstar/Staff)

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 42-year-old Rocky Cardona. Cardona was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected upon impact. Cardona was transported by EMS to University Medical Center.

Two additional suspects were located and arrested on the premises identified as 38-year old Yuri Mendoza and 51-year-old Leroy Salazar. Both subjects were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center. Salazar and Mendoza will both be charged with Engaging in Organized Crime, Theft of Property $25, 000 to $30, 000. Mendoza also has an outstanding warrant for Possession of Control Substance.

This investigation is still on-going.

Images of Leroy Salazar (left) and Yuri Mendoza (right) from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

SPECIAL NOTE: EverythingLubbock.com removed one sentence from the press release after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction. LCSO also corrected the age and name of one of the person arrested.