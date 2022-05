LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional eyewitnesses and/or video of a fight that occurred at the Cotton Fest concert located at Cooks Garage.

This incident occurred on Saturday April 23rd at approximately 7pm. It occurred near the back of the standing only area near the sound control booth.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Investigator Brian Thieme at 806-775-1412.