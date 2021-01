LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Officials were on scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a crew cab collided with a horse trailer in Southwest Lubbock County.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., LCSO responded to the crash at FM 1585 and Brownfield Highway for reports of the crash.

According to LCSO, one person was extracted from one of the vehicles. Two victims were being treated by EMS on the scene just after 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story.