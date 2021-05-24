LCSO responds to reports of stabbing, barricaded subject in Shallowater

SHALLOWATER, Texas– One person was injured and taken to the hospital, and a possible suspect was barricaded in a trailer after reports of a stabbing Monday in Shallowater.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to the scene at a trailer park in the 8200 block of County Road 5850.

A photojournalist on the scene said one person was taken to the hospital. However, it was not immediately clear how serious the injuries were.

Furthermore, our photojournalist said a suspect was possibly barricaded in a trailer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

