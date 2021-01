LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of CR 7415 in reference to shots fired.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call for service on shots fired. Upon their arrival deputies located one male who had been shot in the residence.

At this time the victim’s name is not being released.

This case is still under investigation.