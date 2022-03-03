LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after a law enforcement chase late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:00 p.m., a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for “defective equipment” in the 111400 block of University Avenue. The driver led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the 2100 block of 109th Street, where the driver ran from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Juan Colon, 39, was caught in the 2300 block of 109th Street.

Colon was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he was charged with “Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot.”

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Colon also had outstanding warrant from Dallas County for carrying prohibited weapons, and Tarrant County for aggravated assault of a family member with a gun.

