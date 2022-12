(Photo of Daniel Lopez Jr. provided in press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for the public’s help in finding Daniel Lopez Jr., 43.

According to a press release from LCSO, Lopez was wanted for a felony warrant for Fraud use/Possession of Identifying Information.

Anyone with information about Lopez and his location was asked to call Crimeline at (806)-741-1000. Tips that lead to his location could be eligible for a reward, according to LCSO.