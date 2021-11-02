LCSO salary proposition succeeding in early voting results

LUBBOCK, Texas – A property tax rate increase to fund salary increases for Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies was leading after early voting results by 58 percent to 41 percent in the November 2 election.

Final unofficial results are expected Tuesday night.

The proposal called for an increase of roughly 3.5 cents per $100 valuation or roughly $35 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home. Officials previously said the starting salary for a deputy is approximately $41,000, compared to $60,000 for a starting officer in the Lubbock Police Department.