LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, upon request from EverythingLubbock.com, released information Tuesday about an in-custody death in the jail which happened on June 8.

LCSO did not release the name.

“With regard to the question concerning an in-custody death; on June 8, 2022, there was a medical event that resulted in the death on an inmate,” LCSO said. “As with all in-custody deaths at the Lubbock County Detention Center, the Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.”

The Metro Unit is a joint venture between LCSO and Lubbock Police.

Viewers contacted our newsroom both by phone and by social media messages. They provided the name of an inmate who was 37 years old and had been in custody well more than two years on a robbery charge.

Those who contacted the newsroom claimed the inmate died from a drug overdose. LCSO did not address that claim.