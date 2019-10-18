LCSO says scammer posing as Sheriff’s Deputy by phone

The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

The weekend of October 11 through 13, Lubbock area residents were receiving phone calls from an individual identifying himself as a Sergeant with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, This subject was attempting to extort money from Lubbock area residents telling them they had an outstanding arrest warrant and bail bond money was needed to stop the arrest.

This individual calling is not a Sergeant with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office does not call persons to arrange their bail bond money in advance for an outstanding warrant, nor do they call persons to tell them they have a warrant for their arrest.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office would like the citizens of Lubbock County to be aware of these scammers, who periodically attempt these scams in the Lubbock area. Please do not fall for these scams, but please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1600 (non-emergency line) to advise if you receive such a call.

The Sheriff’s Office would also like to ask if anyone else received one of those calls this previous weekend (October 11 to 13) to please call Investigator Wesley Shields at 806-775- 1415.