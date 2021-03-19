LCSO searching for missing 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: (6:12 p.m.) Chennault has been found safe.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old boy Friday afternoon.

Zane Chennault was last seen Friday afternoon in the area of FM 1585 and County Road 1240.

Chennault is a white male with blue eyes and blond hair. He is 4 foot 8 inches and weights approximately 80 pounds. He was last wearing a red, short-sleeve Texas Tech shirt with a hood, blue jeans, and black new balance tennis shoes, carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should call LCSO at 806-775-1601 or call 911.

