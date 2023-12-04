LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who was accused of shooting at a deputy early Monday morning while two women were arrested in connection with the incident.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop south of US Highway 84 on County Road 3100 when the driver got out of the car.

The driver was described as a Hispanic male with short dark hair. According to LCSO, the deputy told the driver to get back into the vehicle, which led to the suspect running into a cotton field.

The suspect fired multiple shots at the deputy when he was being chased, which led to the deputy firing back.

Booking Photo of Janice Murray provided by Lubbock County Detention Center

Booking photo of Carolyn Sinklier



Janice Murray and Carolyn Sinklier, both 24, left the scene while this happened. The deputy told dispatch about the situation, and additional units were called.

The Lubbock Police Department Drone unit and the Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft were called out to assist in the search.

Sinklier and Murray were arrested near FM 1730 and FM 41 and later transported to Lubbock County Detention Center, where they were charged with evading arrest.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is encouraged to contact LCSO at 806-775-1480.