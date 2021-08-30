LCSO searching for suspects after shot fired, possible robbery at game room

This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. August 30, 2021, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a call-in reference to shots fired, and a possible robbery at a Game Room located in the 6300 block of East Highway 84.

Upon arrival Deputies were notified that there were three individuals who entered the game room, fired a shot, and demanded money from the manager.

The suspects are described as three black males, wearing black shirts with a white check mark on them, and blue jeans who left the scene in an older black model Mercury Grand Marquis, last seen heading east bound toward Slaton.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is on-going.

