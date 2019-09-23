LCSO searching for suspects in Chisum Travel Center burglary

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. On 09/16/2019, the Chisum Travel Center located at 4602 N. Frankford was burglarized, sometime between the hours of 5:30PM and 7:30AM the following morning 09/17/2019.

Suspect or suspects took a large amount of various brands of beer, and large amounts of cigarettes. Also, taken in the burglary were several sets of tie-downs, booster cables, various tools and a tire inflator kit.

Anyone with information on this burglary, please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

(This is a news release from LSCO)