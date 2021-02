Images of Jerrell Junior Floyd (left) and Teon Laqume Briley (right) provided by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals with outstanding Federal Warrants.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call CRIMINLINE 741-1000 or Investigator Williams 775-7274.

All callers can remain anonymous.