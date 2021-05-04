LCSO: Suspect led officers on pursuit, ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended in a car hitting a pole, which caused a power outage.

Read the full press release from LCSO below:

While on Patrol Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to stop a White Chevrolet Impala in the area of 60th Street and Avenue P at approximately 11:47 a.m. The vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit that lasted approximately 20 minutes before crashing into a pole in the alley of 43rd Street and Avenue D causing a power outage. The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody.

The suspect is a juvenile male who will be transported to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and booked in on the following charges: Evading Arrest or Detention in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

This incident is still under investigation.

If you have an emergency or wish to make a report please contact the Lubbock
County Sheriff’s Office at the following 24 hour numbers:

Emergency – 911
Non-emergency – 806.775.1600

