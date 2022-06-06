LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate a suspect who ran from police during a traffic stop Monday, according to a news release.

According to the LCSO, at approximately 2:45 p.m., a Ford passenger car was seen speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in the 4800 block of I-27 by a LCSO investigator

The investigator initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle stopped in the Best Western Plus in the 5400 block of I-27, according to the release.

According to the release, a passenger came out of the vehicle and ran towards the Cricket Court apartments. He was described as a black male, approximately 6-foot-1, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

After searching an apartment they believed was involved, deputies on scene could not locate the suspect.

There were no further details at the time of the news release.