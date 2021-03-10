LCSO: Visitations resume at the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

The Lubbock County Detention Center is set to open visitation for inmates starting today, March 10, 2021.

The Detention Center suspended visitation back in March 2020, due to an executive order issued by the Governor of Texas, due to concerns over COVID-19 pandemic.

With the mask mandate lifted the Detention Center is scheduled to provide family and friends visitation between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., every hour, with one 20 minute visit per general population inmates daily. Enhanced disinfecting efforts will continue after each visit, and social distancing is recommended.

