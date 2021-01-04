LCSO warns of phone scams impersonating deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of someone impersonating deputies over the phone in an attempt to scam people out of money, LCSO said in a press release Monday.

Per LCSO, the caller told people that they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they can pay it off over the phone.

“No Government agency, including the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, or the IRS will

ever request you to send them money via wire, money orders or particularly by pre-paid gift cards,” LCSO said.

Anyone who is in doubt about a call they receive from a deputy can call the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 806-775-1601 to verify the authenticity of the call.

The Lubbock Police Department warned the public of a similar scam on Saturday.

